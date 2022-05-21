Education

44th BCS preliminary exam date remains unchanged

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Examinees taking part in the BCS exam in Dhaka
The date of the preliminary exam of the 44th BCS won't be deferred due to the flood situation in Sylhet and it will be held on 27 May, a source from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed Prothom Alo on Saturday.

Many were raising concern on social media whether the date of the exam would get pushed back after all educational institutes in Sylhet were shut down due to the catastrophic flood in the area. Some of the concerned examinees contacted Prothom Alo to voice their concerns.

But a source at the PSC said that there is no chance of the exam getting postponed. The PSC has taken the necessary preparations to hold the exam countrywide on that day.

The source further said that PSC is monitoring the situation in Sylhet and is hopeful to hold the exams there on 27 May if the situation permits it.

But in case they can’t hold the exam on that day in Sylhet, PSC at first will try to change the exam venue. And if even that’s not possible, then exams will be held on 27 May in all other divisions except Sylhet.

A total of 3,50,716 have applied for the 44th BCS exam.

