44th BCS preliminary exam date remains unchanged

The date of the preliminary exam of the 44th BCS won't be deferred due to the flood situation in Sylhet and it will be held on 27 May, a source from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed Prothom Alo on Saturday.

Many were raising concern on social media whether the date of the exam would get pushed back after all educational institutes in Sylhet were shut down due to the catastrophic flood in the area. Some of the concerned examinees contacted Prothom Alo to voice their concerns.