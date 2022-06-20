44th BCS preliminary test results likely this month

The results of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination are likely to be published anytime this month, sources at Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) said.

BPSC chairman Md Sohorab Hossain told Prothom Alo the results of the 44th BCS preliminary test may be published anytime this month. The BPSC has been even working on weekend and the results will be released hopefully soon, he added.