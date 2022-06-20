44th BCS preliminary test results likely this month

The preliminary test was held on 27 May this year.
Application for the 44th BCS began online on 30 December last year. The deadline was extended twice until 2 March this year.
A total of 350,716 applied for the 44th BCS exam.
According to the circular of 44th BCS, as many as 1,710 class one cadre officials would be recruited in various cadres.
These include 776 in education cadre, 485 in technical education, 250 in administration, 50 in police, 30 in audit and accounts, 27 in family planning, 23 in postal, 14 in Ansar, 11 in taxation, 10 in foreign service, 10 in information, eight in co-operative, seven in railway transport and commercial, six in trade and three in food cadre.