Dhaka far behind as Seoul, Tokyo lead global student cities

Dhaka remains one of the world's least competitive destinations for international students, ranking 141st out of 150 cities in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 rankings.

While Bangladesh's capital performs relatively well on affordability, it continues to lag far behind global education hubs in university quality, employment opportunities, student experience and overall appeal.

South Korea's capital Seoul has retained its position as the world's best city for international students for the second consecutive year, while Tokyo ranks second, according to the ranking.

The latest rankings include 150 cities worldwide. Although six European cities feature in the top 10, the top two spots are occupied by the two Asian capitals.

Published by British higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the annual ranking evaluates the cities using six indicators: university quality, employer activity, affordability, student mix, desirability and student experience. To qualify, a city must have a population of at least 250,000 and at least two universities featured in the QS World University Rankings.