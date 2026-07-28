Dhaka far behind as Seoul, Tokyo lead global student cities
Dhaka remains one of the world's least competitive destinations for international students, ranking 141st out of 150 cities in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 rankings.
While Bangladesh's capital performs relatively well on affordability, it continues to lag far behind global education hubs in university quality, employment opportunities, student experience and overall appeal.
South Korea's capital Seoul has retained its position as the world's best city for international students for the second consecutive year, while Tokyo ranks second, according to the ranking.
The latest rankings include 150 cities worldwide. Although six European cities feature in the top 10, the top two spots are occupied by the two Asian capitals.
Published by British higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the annual ranking evaluates the cities using six indicators: university quality, employer activity, affordability, student mix, desirability and student experience. To qualify, a city must have a population of at least 250,000 and at least two universities featured in the QS World University Rankings.
Asia challenges traditional study destinations
This year's rankings underscore a broader shift in global higher education, with Asia emerging as the fastest-rising region for international students.
Besides Seoul and Tokyo occupying the top two positions, Beijing jumped 19 places to 12th, while Singapore, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur all improved their rankings. QS said the Asia-Pacific region is now the most represented region in the global top 20, reflecting growing academic strength, expanding career opportunities and increasing international visibility.
Global top 10 student cities
1. Seoul
2. Tokyo
3. London
4. Melbourne
5. Munich (joint)
6. Sydney (joint)
7. Paris
8. Berlin
9. Vienna
10. Zurich
Seoul retained the No 1 position thanks to its world-class universities, strong employer activity and reputation as one of Asia's leading technology and innovation hubs. Student surveys also praised the city for its safety, infrastructure and quality of life.
Tokyo ranked second after earning the highest score for employer activity. Its clean and safe environment, efficient public transport and concentration of global financial institutions and multinational companies make it particularly attractive to students seeking strong career prospects after graduation.
London remained Europe's highest-ranked city in third place despite continuing affordability challenges, while Melbourne climbed to fourth. European cities still dominate the top tier, with six places in the top 10, although several slipped in this year's rankings.
In North America, Boston was the only US city to make the top 20. While North American cities continue to score highly for university reputation and employment opportunities, the high cost of living remains a major challenge for international students.
Dhaka's challenge
For Dhaka, the rankings highlight the long road ahead in becoming an internationally competitive education destination.
Although the city's relatively low cost of living remains an advantage, it continues to struggle in the indicators that matter most to international students, including university performance, graduate employment prospects, urban desirability and overall student experience.