University of Asia Pacific hosts international conference on pharmaceutical and health sciences

Prof Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of UAP, emphasized the significance of international collaboration in advancing healthcare and thanked every organizing member for their efforts in making the event a success.

The conference was graced by an esteemed gathering of prominent figures: Md. Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, Member, PCB; Prof Md. Selim Reza, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Dhaka University; Samina Ahmed, Chairman, BCSIR and Muhammad Mahbubul Haq, Secretary, PCB.

Professor Irin Dewan, Head of the Department, Department of Pharmacy, and Shihab Uddin Ahmed, Secretary of ICPHS 2024, were also present.

The event hosted many plenary speakers, invited speakers, oral presenters and poster presenters. The conference featured nine key Symposiums which were spread over two days. These covered various topics including pharmaceutics, biotechnology, pharmacy education, infectious diseases, oncology, epidemiology and allied health sciences. The event will conclude on 7 December, with an award giving ceremony for the best presenters and a gala dinner at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

The conference showcased UAP's commitment to advancing pharmaceutical research and promoting global academic exchange. Additionally, it provided invaluable networking opportunities, promoting future collaborations and innovations.