University of Asia Pacific hosts international conference on pharmaceutical and health sciences
The International Conference on Pharmaceutical and Health Sciences (ICPHS) 2024 was held at the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) on 6-7 December, focusing on "Advancements in Pharmaceutical and Health Sciences for Sustainable Development" organized by the Department of Pharmacy, UAP in collaboration with Universitas Sumatera Utara, Indonesia, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.
The conference served as a global platform for knowledge exchange among professionals in pharmaceutical, medical and health sciences, according to a press release.
The event featured distinguished speakers from 10 countries: Japan, USA, China, UK, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nepal, Indonesia, Philippines and Bangladesh.
The two-day event started with an opening ceremony addressed by Prof. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Chairman of ICPHS 2024 and Dean, School of Medicine, UAP, who emphasized the importance of collaboration saying, "We look forward to engaging in dynamic discussions and exchanging ideas over the next two days, with experts from ten countries underscoring the global significance of this event." Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairman, BOT, UAP, conveyed her speech highlighting global cooperation.
The Chief Guest, Md. Saidur Rahman, Secretary of the Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, focusing the critical need for innovation and collaboration in healthcare to achieve sustainable development goals, while saying, "As we gather here to exchange ideas and innovations, I am reminded of the power of students to bring about meaningful change that leads to this new era."
Prof Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of UAP, emphasized the significance of international collaboration in advancing healthcare and thanked every organizing member for their efforts in making the event a success.
The conference was graced by an esteemed gathering of prominent figures: Md. Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, Member, PCB; Prof Md. Selim Reza, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Dhaka University; Samina Ahmed, Chairman, BCSIR and Muhammad Mahbubul Haq, Secretary, PCB.
Professor Irin Dewan, Head of the Department, Department of Pharmacy, and Shihab Uddin Ahmed, Secretary of ICPHS 2024, were also present.
The event hosted many plenary speakers, invited speakers, oral presenters and poster presenters. The conference featured nine key Symposiums which were spread over two days. These covered various topics including pharmaceutics, biotechnology, pharmacy education, infectious diseases, oncology, epidemiology and allied health sciences. The event will conclude on 7 December, with an award giving ceremony for the best presenters and a gala dinner at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.
The conference showcased UAP's commitment to advancing pharmaceutical research and promoting global academic exchange. Additionally, it provided invaluable networking opportunities, promoting future collaborations and innovations.