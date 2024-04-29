Heatwave: Govt shuts all primary schools until 2 May

The decision has been taken considering the health and safety of the children, the release mentioned.

All schools, collegess, madrasahs and technical educational institutions were supposed to reopen on 21 April after Ramadan, Eid and other holidays but the closure was extended due to heatwave until 28 April.

But just after taking classes for a day, the high schools were closed in five districts including Dhaka.

But there was an announcement to keep the primary schools open.