Pursuit Education will launch int'l education placement service from 16 Nov

"We are ready to provide international education services under the Pursuit brand name from 16 November 2022 which will help in ensuring that the students and their parents are getting the right and authentic information directly from the university authorities to make informed choices and decisions", said Tazrian Khan, MD, Pursuit Limited.
She also added "Even though we are opening our first physical office in Gulshan, Dhaka, we are fully equipped to provide education counselling to any student from any part of the country through our virtual office setup. At Pursuit, to ensure that our highest standard of practices is in place we only have teachers who are certified by the testing authorities"
Pursuit will provide the best consultation and admission processing service for the students at completely free of cost. Pursuit English language center provides IELTS courses by CELTA/DELTA qualified teachers in association with Englishology and PTE courses by Pearson qualified teachers.
Initially students need to provide their academic documents and up-to-date passport to get the right assessment on their international education journey.
Pursuit has dedicated counseling service which students can reach out during their office hours (Saturday to Wednesday 9am to 5pm). Apart from the standard courses, Pursuit will also design Language courses according to the needs and preferences of the students. Students will have the ease of choosing different course slots like weekdays, weekends, evenings.
Pursuit Limited is a startup organisation which believes in equal employment opportunity. Since the early days, this startup company has evolved from being primarily a digital marketing consultant to an education service provider.