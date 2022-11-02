Pursuit Education will launch int'l education placement service from 16 Nov

Pursuit Limited is going to launch an all-inclusive international education placement service, which is the country’s first of its kind, to provide all the services and assistances required by the students aspiring for international education.

Starting from preparation for English language tests to academic consultation, to visa processing to ticketing all will be provided under one roof.

Pursuit has implemented the best international practices of student placement services and technologies in their office in Gulshan, Dhaka. It is associated with more than 1,500 educational institutions in USA, UK, Canada, Australia and other countries.