FCPS exam routines published

According to the routines, these examinations will begin on 2 July and end on 6 August.

FCPS part-I and part-II (final), preliminary FCPS part-II, FCPS (sub-speciality), FCPS Mid-term and MCPS written examinations will be held in 2-6 July, while oral, practical and clinical examinations will be held between 9 and 31 July.

FCPS mid-term OSCE examinations will be held from 31 July to 6 August.