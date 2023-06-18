FCPS exam routines published

Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) has released the routines of FCPS part-I, FCPS part-II (final), preliminary FCPS Part-II, FCPS (sub-speciality), FCPS Mid-Term and MCPS examinations.
BCPS said this in a press release on Sunday.
According to the routines, these examinations will begin on 2 July and end on 6 August.
FCPS part-I and part-II (final), preliminary FCPS part-II, FCPS (sub-speciality), FCPS Mid-term and MCPS written examinations will be held in 2-6 July, while oral, practical and clinical examinations will be held between 9 and 31 July.
FCPS mid-term OSCE examinations will be held from 31 July to 6 August.