Education dropped from priority list

Education seems to have dropped from the priority list as this has been noticed more recently.

There have been commissions for various reforms, but there has been no commission for reforms in education.

The way various works in the education sector used to be done in a fragmented and isolated manner before, that same trend is being followed even now.

Educationists, researchers and people working on education said this at a pre-budget press conference titled ‘Education budget in the hope of a Bangladesh free of discrimination: Our Proposal’ organised by Campaign for Popular Education, a non-government development organisations working on education.

During the press conference held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital on Monday, the Campaign for Popular Education put forward several demands, including allocating at least 15 per cent of the upcoming total budget to the education sector.