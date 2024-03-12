Schools will remain open in Ramadan
Schools will remain open in Ramadan as the Appellate Division has stayed the High Court order.
A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on Tuesday passed the order. As a result, the government decision to keep schools open in Ramadan will remain valid.
Following a hearing on a writ, the High Court on Sunday stayed the government notifications for two months that instructed the operation of primary schools for 10 days, and lower secondary and secondary schools for 15 days during the holy month of Ramadan.
The state filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking stay on the High Court order, the issue was placed at the chamber court for hearing on Monday.
It was decided that a full bench of the Appellate Division will hold a hearing on the petition of the state seeking stay of the High Court order today, Tuesday.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin along with assistant attorney general M Saiful Alam stood for hearing on behalf of the state.
Lawyer AKM Foyez along with lawyer Mahmuda Khanam held the hearing on behalf of the writ petitioner.