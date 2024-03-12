Schools will remain open in Ramadan as the Appellate Division has stayed the High Court order.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on Tuesday passed the order. As a result, the government decision to keep schools open in Ramadan will remain valid.

Following a hearing on a writ, the High Court on Sunday stayed the government notifications for two months that instructed the operation of primary schools for 10 days, and lower secondary and secondary schools for 15 days during the holy month of Ramadan.