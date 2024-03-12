Schools to remain open or not in Ramadan, decision today

The High Court order suspending the government decisions to keep schools open in Ramadan was not stayed yesterday, Monday.

It was decided that a full bench of the Appellate Division will hold a hearing on the petition of the state seeking stay of the High Court order today, Tuesday.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division, M Enayetur Rahim passed this order.

Lawyer of the writ petitioner hopes schools will remain closed through an order today. However, attorney general AM Amin Uddin said schools will remain open or not can be said after the hearing today.