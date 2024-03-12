Schools to remain open or not in Ramadan, decision today
The High Court order suspending the government decisions to keep schools open in Ramadan was not stayed yesterday, Monday.
It was decided that a full bench of the Appellate Division will hold a hearing on the petition of the state seeking stay of the High Court order today, Tuesday.
Chamber judge of the Appellate Division, M Enayetur Rahim passed this order.
Lawyer of the writ petitioner hopes schools will remain closed through an order today. However, attorney general AM Amin Uddin said schools will remain open or not can be said after the hearing today.
The High Court on Sunday stayed the government notifications for two months that instructed the operation of primary schools for 10 days, and lower secondary and secondary schools for 15 days during the holy month of Ramadan.
The state filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking stay of the High Court order which suspended the government decision to keep schools open during the holy month of Ramadan.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin along with assistant attorney general M Saiful Alam stood for hearing on behalf of the state.
Lawyer AKM Foyez along with lawyer Mahmuda Khanam held the hearing on behalf of the writ petitioner.