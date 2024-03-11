Schools in Ramadan: Petition filed seeking stay on HC order

A petition has been filed with the Appellate Division seeking stay of the High Court order which suspends the government decision to keep schools open during the holy month of Ramadan.

Assistant attorney general M Saiful Alam said the petition was filed seeking stay of the High Court order on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the High Court suspended the government notifications that instructed the operation of primary schools for 10 days, and lower secondary and secondary schools for 15 days during the holy month of Ramadan.