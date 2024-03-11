Schools in Ramadan: Petition filed seeking stay on HC order
A petition has been filed with the Appellate Division seeking stay of the High Court order which suspends the government decision to keep schools open during the holy month of Ramadan.
Assistant attorney general M Saiful Alam said the petition was filed seeking stay of the High Court order on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, the High Court suspended the government notifications that instructed the operation of primary schools for 10 days, and lower secondary and secondary schools for 15 days during the holy month of Ramadan.
The state has filed this petition seeking stay of this order.
The education ministry, in a notification on 8 February, said the secondary schools would remain open for the first 15 days of Ramadan. Meanwhile, the primary and mass education ministry instructed the primary schools to prepare for classes during the first 10 days of Ramadan.
The authorities also published class routines for Ramadan.