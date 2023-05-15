Glenrich Int’l School welcomes parents to tour campus

Glenrich Int’l School arranged a campus tour for parents to give them an opportunity to have a glimpse of the magnificence of the campus where their kids will be exposed to a world-class learning opportunity.
The construction work of the school infrastructure has been completed recently and the campus is ready for the learners and visitors. On this occasion, parents of the enrolled students toured the campus on Saturday, said a press release.
A good number of parents visited the school to see the classrooms, sports facilities and the excellent infrastructure offered by this school. Parents appreciated the school authorities’ efforts to complete the construction within such a short time and were elated at the amenities available in the school.
Sajib Rashid, a parent residing in Bashundhara R/A area, said, “The campus looks so beautiful and there are quite a number of advanced amenities on the school premises. I believe, in addition to the amenities, the spacious campus will help the learners broaden their outlook and engage in didactic activities.”
Glenrich Int’l School, a premium Cambridge curriculum school in Bangladesh launched by STS Group on 6 April 2023, is promoting a 'school of life' concept, where students will be encouraged to learn and flourish in a caring and nurturing environment.
In an effort to make the learners future-fit, Glenrich will ensure exposure to a number of out-of-textbook courses for the students.
A three-year French language course in collaboration with Alliance Française de Dhaka, robotics education with STEMROBO, Math Buddy via math labs and music lessons in partnership with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music are some of the things this school will be offering to its students.