Secondary school admission from tomorrow

Admission from class I to IX at the secondary level of government and non-government schools for the academic session of 2023 will begin from tomorrow, Sunday, and will continue till 21 December.

This has been disclosed in a circular signed by director general of the directorate of secondary and higher education, Professor Nehal Ahmed.

According to the circular, the selection for admission against the vacant seats from class I to class IX through the digital lottery in the academic session of 2023 for government (all) and non-government (city and upazila headquarters) was held on 12 and 13 December.