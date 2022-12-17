Secondary school admission from tomorrow

The results of the digital lottery for admission from Class I to Class IX in the 2023 academic session at the country’s government high schools has been published.
Results of selected candidates including waiting ones have been sent to the respective institutions.
As per serial of the result sheet, the admission will begin from Sunday and will continue till 21 December. Admission from the waiting list will go on between 22 and 27 December.
Documents of selected students have to be screened closely during the admission. Students' main copies of birth certificates and main copies of parents' national identity cards have to be verified.
If students with false documents are selected with false documents, they will not be admitted.