Secondary school admission from tomorrow

Prothom Alo English Desk
Admission from class I to IX at the secondary level of government and non-government schools for the academic session of 2023 will begin from tomorrow, Sunday, and will continue till 21 December.

This has been disclosed in a circular signed by director general of the directorate of secondary and higher education, Professor Nehal Ahmed.

According to the circular, the selection for admission against the vacant seats from class I to class IX through the digital lottery in the academic session of 2023 for government (all) and non-government (city and upazila headquarters) was held on 12 and 13 December.

The results of the digital lottery for admission from Class I to Class IX in the 2023 academic session at the country’s government high schools has been published.

Results of selected candidates including waiting ones have been sent to the respective institutions.  

As per serial of the result sheet, the admission will begin from Sunday and will continue till 21 December. Admission from the waiting list will go on between 22 and 27 December.

Documents of selected students have to be screened closely during the admission. Students' main copies of birth certificates and main copies of parents' national identity cards have to be verified.

If students with false documents are selected with false documents, they will not be admitted.

