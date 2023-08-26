Jagannath University’s admission process starts





The registrar said, between 27 August and 7 September, the necessary documents should be submitted directly to the concerned department during office hours. Besides, final admission should be confirmed by submitting the slip of documents from the department to the concerned dean's office.



The admission notification states, receipt of final admission fee deposit for admission, photocopy of original mark sheet submission slip for confirmation of initial admission, admit card signed by admission test invigilator. The online printed admission form and four copies of recent passport size color photographs should be submitted to the concerned department.