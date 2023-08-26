Jagannath University’s admission process starts

Students initially admitted to Jagannath University and coming from other universities clustered through migration must take their final admission by 2 September.
On Saturday morning, University registrar Ohiduzzaman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Registrar Ohiduzzaman said that the admission notification has been published. The admission fee must be submitted online by logging onto the university's admission website in the students' panel within 2 September at 11:59 PM. In this case, the initial admission fee of Tk 5000 will be deducted.
The registrar said, between 27 August and 7 September, the necessary documents should be submitted directly to the concerned department during office hours. Besides, final admission should be confirmed by submitting the slip of documents from the department to the concerned dean's office.
The admission notification states, receipt of final admission fee deposit for admission, photocopy of original mark sheet submission slip for confirmation of initial admission, admit card signed by admission test invigilator. The online printed admission form and four copies of recent passport size color photographs should be submitted to the concerned department.