TechTron 2025 held at UAP: A national celebration of Engineering Excellence
TechTron 2025, the University of Asia Pacific (UAP)’s most anticipated flagship technology event, commenced on Friday, 25 April, with a vibrant celebration of innovation, engineering excellence and academic-industry collaboration.
The national-level festival has been jointly organised by the UAP EEE Project Club and the IEEE UAP Student Branch, under the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), UAP.
The grand opening ceremony took place at the UAP Plaza, with Prof. Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of UAP, as chief guest.
In his inaugural speech, Prof. Dr. Qumrul Ahsan remarked, TechTron 2025 is an exemplary event that inspires students not only to excel academically but also to contribute to society through real-life innovations. Events like these build bridges between academia and industry, and UAP remains committed to encouraging such impactful initiatives.
Prof. Dr. GR Ahmed Jamal, Dean of the School of Engineering, stated, to lead technological advancements in today’s world, students must be empowered with innovation, practical knowledge, and problem-solving skills. TechTron provides an ideal stage for showcasing those abilities.
AHM Jadidul Karim, Head of the Department of EEE, credited the successful execution of the event to the joint efforts of the EEE Project Club and the IEEE UAP Student Branch. He expressed pride in UAP’s role in organizing a festival that unites aspiring engineers from across Bangladesh.
TechTron 2025 brought together students from over 35 universities across the country, engaging them in a variety of technology-based competitions and exhibitions, including innovative project showcases, robotics challenges, poster presentations, and online gaming contests. The event served as a dynamic platform for young engineers to exhibit their creativity, problem-solving capabilities, and technical knowledge.
The day concluded with an awards ceremony, celebrating the achievements of participants and reinforcing UAP’s role as a national leader in promoting STEM education, innovation, and industry readiness. Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, UAP, was chief guest at the closing event.
Distinguished special guests included Engr. Muhammad Jahangir Alam, Chief Engineer, Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB); Dr. Md Shamiul Fahad from Intel Corporation, Oregon, USA; and Fahim Mahmud, UAP EEE alumnus and Country Manager at Crown Micro Global Bangladesh Ltd. Their presence highlighted the strong link between academia and industry—a key theme of this year’s event.
Attendees included deans, faculty members, and students from various UAP departments, along with guests from numerous public and private organisations.