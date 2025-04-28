TechTron 2025 held at UAP: A national celebration of Engineering Excellence

TechTron 2025, the University of Asia Pacific (UAP)’s most anticipated flagship technology event, commenced on Friday, 25 April, with a vibrant celebration of innovation, engineering excellence and academic-industry collaboration.

The national-level festival has been jointly organised by the UAP EEE Project Club and the IEEE UAP Student Branch, under the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), UAP.

The grand opening ceremony took place at the UAP Plaza, with Prof. Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of UAP, as chief guest.