Average pass rate 78.64pc in HSC, equivalent exams

The average pass rate in this year’s (2023) HSC and equivalent exams is 78.64 per cent, whereas last year the rate was 85.95 per cent.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially unveiled the results in a ceremony at the Ganabhaban today, Sunday after 10:00am.
Earlier, education minister Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards handed over a copy of the results to the prime minister around 10:00am.
HSC results handed over to PM
The information about the passing rates has been learnt from conversations with individuals concerned with the exam. Total 1.38 million (13.75 lakh) examinees from across the country took part in the exam this year.
According to previous announcement, students started receiving their results at 11:00am. Later, education minister Dipu Moni would unveil the detailed results at International Mother Language Institute in the capital at 2:00pm.
How to get HSC results
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 17 August. However due to natural disaster, the exam started a few days later in the Chattogram, madrasa and technical boards.
Except one subject, exams on all other subjects carried full marks and the exams were conducted on full time based on the revised curriculum.
Only the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exam was decided to be graded out of 75 marks instead of 100 at the last minute.