Average pass rate 78.64pc in HSC, equivalent exams

The average pass rate in this year’s (2023) HSC and equivalent exams is 78.64 per cent, whereas last year the rate was 85.95 per cent.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially unveiled the results in a ceremony at the Ganabhaban today, Sunday after 10:00am.

Earlier, education minister Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards handed over a copy of the results to the prime minister around 10:00am.