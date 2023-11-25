How to get HSC results

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday, 26 November.
According to a notification of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the results will be published from respective educational institutions and online simultaneously at 11:00am on Sunday.
Results will be available at the Education Board website and the respective websites of all education boards.
Students can also get the results through a short message service (SMS) after it will be out. An SMS is to be sent to 16222 typing HSC<space>First three letter of Board Name<space>Roll<space>Year.
For example, students should type HSC Dha 123456 2023 and send to 16222. Results will be available in a reply message.
Likewise, to obtain the Alim results, students will have to send a SMS by typing ALIM [space] MAD [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.
For technical board results, the students will have to type HSC [space] Tec [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.
Besides, educational institutions can also download their results from education board website using the EIIN number of the institution.
Dhaka Education Board chairman and the head of the inter education board coordination committee, professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar will hand over the results to prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban at 10:00am on Sunday where she will formally unveil the results, which will be made public at 11:00am.
A total of 1,359,342 students registered for the HSC and equivalent exams. Of them, 688,887 were boys and 670,455 were girls.