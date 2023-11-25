How to get HSC results

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday, 26 November.

According to a notification of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the results will be published from respective educational institutions and online simultaneously at 11:00am on Sunday.

Results will be available at the Education Board website and the respective websites of all education boards.

Students can also get the results through a short message service (SMS) after it will be out. An SMS is to be sent to 16222 typing HSC<space>First three letter of Board Name<space>Roll<space>Year.