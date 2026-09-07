Bangladesh's literacy rate now 78pc, over 22pc remain illiterate

The literacy rate in Bangladesh now stands at 77.9 per cent. In contrast, more than 22 per cent of the population remains illiterate.

This means they lack access to the desired levels of education and skills. They include out-of-school and dropout children and adolescents; marginalised communities; and adult men and women deprived of education.

Against this backdrop, International Literacy Day will be observed in Bangladesh tomorrow, Tuesday, 8 September. In line with the international theme, Bangladesh has set the theme for the day as: ‘Literacy for People, the Planet and Prosperity.’