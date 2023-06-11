43rd BCS: Discrepancies in 10,000 exam papers hold back result publication

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has discovered discrepancies in the written examination papers of the 43rd civil service (BCS) examination, causing a delay in the result publication process.

The BPSC had previously encountered a similar problem during the 41st BCS examination. It is now taking prompt action to address the issues, according to a BPSC source.

According to the BPSC examination controller, the final results of the 43rd BCS written examination were scheduled to be published in March before the authorities sensed the major discrepancies in the answer sheets.