HSC admission: Second phase of application submission begins
The notice for the second phase of application submission for admission to Class XI in the 2025–26 academic year has been published on the admission website. Online applications began this morning, Saturday (23 August), and will continue until Monday (25 August).
The notice published on the website stated, “In line with the ‘Admission Policy for Class XI – 2025’, the second phase of online applications for the 2025–26 academic year will open at 9:00 am on 23 August (Saturday) and continue until 8:00 pm on 25 August (Monday).”
The results of the second phase of application will be published on 28 August. Earlier, the results of the first phase of application submitted for admission to Class XI were published Wednesday (20 August) evening on the central admissions website.
A review of the results showed that not even a single student was selected for admission for the upcoming academic year in 378 colleges and madrasahs across the country.
Meanwhile, no applications at all were submitted for admission in 10 colleges. On the contrary, despite submitting applications 25,348 students, including 5,765 students who achieved GPA-5, were not selected for admission.
According to sources at the Dhaka Education Board, this year there are a total of 8,015 colleges and madrasas eligible to admit students. Together, they have a capacity of 2.5 million (2,563,063) seats for Class XI.
More than 1 million (1,073,310) eligible students applied for these seats. Of them, nearly 1 million (1,047,962) students were selected for admission, while more than 25,000 students who had submitted applications were not allocated a place for admission.
Under this admission process, students must pay a fixed application fee and apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of ten colleges or madrasahs, according to their order of preference. From the institutions selected by a student, their placement is determined based on merit, quota (where applicable), and preference.