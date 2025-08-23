HSC admission: Second phase of application submission begins

The notice for the second phase of application submission for admission to Class XI in the 2025–26 academic year has been published on the admission website. Online applications began this morning, Saturday (23 August), and will continue until Monday (25 August).

The notice published on the website stated, “In line with the ‘Admission Policy for Class XI – 2025’, the second phase of online applications for the 2025–26 academic year will open at 9:00 am on 23 August (Saturday) and continue until 8:00 pm on 25 August (Monday).”