University teachers: Over half have no higher education degrees
About 56 per cent of teachers in Bangladesh’s public universities do not hold higher degrees. Among the rest, 38 per cent have PhD degrees and 6 per cent hold MPhil or equivalent degrees. This picture emerges from the latest annual report of the University Grants Commission (UGC), prepared with data from 2023.
Although emphasis is supposed to be placed on research at the university level, it is often said in academic circles that this is not happening due to a shortage of qualified teachers. As most teachers do not have higher degrees, they struggle to conduct research-based teaching. For this reason, there has long been discussion about making a PhD degree mandatory even for entry-level teaching positions. However, this has not been implemented in practice.
In Bangladesh, a PhD is not mandatory for becoming a university teacher, especially for the entry-level post of lecturer. However, the degree is given preference in promotions. In most cases, individuals become teachers immediately after completing their bachelor’s (honours) and master’s degrees. But there are frequent complaints that many of them find it difficult to teach undergraduate students effectively, which in turn affects the quality of higher education in the country.
For promotions, universities place importance on having a PhD and publishing research work in reputed journals. Since 2023, the University of Dhaka has made a PhD mandatory for promotion to the positions of associate professor and professor. Experts note that in many countries, not only a PhD but also postdoctoral research is required for university teaching positions. Therefore, they argue that Bangladesh should at least make a PhD degree mandatory for recruitment at the entry level.
According to the UGC’s recent report, there were 53 public universities in Bangladesh in 2023 (with several more approved since). These institutions together had 4,821,165 students, up from 4,415,649 the previous year. Within a year, the proportion of female students decreased. Currently, male students account for 53 per cent, and female students 47 per cent of total enrolment. Under the National University, around 3.4 million students are enrolled across 2,257 affiliated colleges, representing 70.2 per cent of all university-level students in the country.
More teachers in senior positions, lacking higher degrees
Excluding the National University, the Open University, and the Islamic Arabic University, there are 16,805 teachers and about 300,000 students in the remaining 50 public universities in Bangladesh. Among the teachers, 5,341 are professors, 3,048 associate professors, 5,097 assistant professors, and 2,288 lecturers. In addition, 1,031 teachers hold other academic or administrative positions.
For example, in 2023, the University of Dhaka had 2,418 teachers across 84 departments, of whom 923 were professors, 459 associate professors, 529 assistant professors, 382 lecturers, and 125 in other positions.
Across all universities, 6,407 teachers hold PhDs, and 1,032 hold MPhil or equivalent degrees, a total of 7,439 teachers with higher degrees, which represents 44.27 per cent of all university teachers. Meanwhile, 2,683 teachers are currently on study leave.
According to UGC officials, the annual report is prepared based on data provided by the universities themselves. No specific recommendations were included in this year’s report.
What experts say
Professor Kamrul Hassan Mamun of the Department of Physics at the University of Dhaka has long been vocal about the need to make PhD degrees mandatory for university teachers. He also frequently writes about the issue on social media.
Emphasising the importance of requiring at least a PhD for entry-level university teaching positions, Professor Kamrul Hassan told Prothom Alo: “Since these are universities, their laws and regulations should also meet university-level standards. In Europe, universities once hired postgraduates as teachers, but now even a PhD alone is not enough, postdoctoral research is required. In many higher education institutions in neighboring India, candidates must have both a PhD and postdoctoral research experience. The same rule applies in China, South Korea, and Japan. In Bangladesh, even if postdoctoral research is not made compulsory for entry-level teachers, at least a PhD should be required.”
Noting that some universities have already made a PhD mandatory for promotion to the rank of associate professor, Professor Kamrul Hassan expressed hope that one day the same requirement would apply to entry-level positions as well.