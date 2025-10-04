University teachers: Over half have no higher education degrees

About 56 per cent of teachers in Bangladesh’s public universities do not hold higher degrees. Among the rest, 38 per cent have PhD degrees and 6 per cent hold MPhil or equivalent degrees. This picture emerges from the latest annual report of the University Grants Commission (UGC), prepared with data from 2023.

Although emphasis is supposed to be placed on research at the university level, it is often said in academic circles that this is not happening due to a shortage of qualified teachers. As most teachers do not have higher degrees, they struggle to conduct research-based teaching. For this reason, there has long been discussion about making a PhD degree mandatory even for entry-level teaching positions. However, this has not been implemented in practice.