Higher education fell victim to ‘educide’

Bangladesh’s higher education sector has been a victim to ‘educide’, like genocide during the Awami League rule of last 16 years, said University Grants Commission member Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan.

Highlighting various crises at the 26 new universities established in the last 16 years, he said that he finds it difficult to call them universities. The new universities have been used to turn the country’s intellectual community, especially university-level teachers, into ‘party supporters’.

In a speech titled ‘Universities in every other district: Suicide of higher education’, Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan highlighted the current state of higher education in Bangladesh. His speech was part of a seminar titled ‘From Dictatorship to the path of Democracy: In search of a Bangladesh without discrimination’.

The day-long seminar was organised by Sarbojankatha, a political, economic and social analytical journal (magazine) at the Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Dhaka University Monday.