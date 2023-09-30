Higher education declines: Are guardians of the education sector asleep?

Bangladeshi universities are found at the bottom in rankings published by different international bodies. Although this is a matter of shame, those who have become the guardians of the education sector don't seem to be bothered. They always dream of role models for development. But no single country could be found in the world that progressed without education.

Once BUET and BAU had reputations all over the world. What is the reason behind failing to keep up this reputation? Is it because we are not being able to attract the best students anymore? The top students would once come back after their higher studies abroad. Most of them are not coming back these days. It is said that those who are coming back after having a degree from abroad are not being able to stay in the country for different reasons. Who does not know that those talents who return to the country are not easily recruited in universities or other suitable places?

Teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and so on are considered in the rankings. It’s a bitter truth that our universities and guardians in the education sector always overlook indicators other than teaching. The best universities of the world emphasise most in research and knowledge creation but Bangladesh neglect these two aspects the most.