Question makers, moderators to be identified by Tuesday

"In the existing system, we need the manuscript to identify them. The manuscript is stored at the treasury office. We will collect it on Tuesday morning and identify the question makers and the moderators. Then we will take action against them," the chairman added.

A Dhaka Board source said a written instruction is given while preparing the question paper so that no communal and hateful statements are included in the question papers. But there is no scope to see the question paper [before the exam].