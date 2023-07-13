Some posts from cooperatives likely to be added to non-cadre list

Some posts from the department of cooperatives are likely to be added to the list of non-cadre posts in the 40th BCS.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, the public administration ministry and the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) officials have said.
An official of the ministry said the chief engineer of the local government engineering department (LGED) has requested them to exclude 156 class one posts of assistant engineer (grade 9) from the list of non-cadre posts.
As a result, the public administration ministry verbally asked the PSC to exclude those posts.
Some posts from the department of cooperatives will be added in place of those posts.
An official at the PSC said the public administration ministry has verbally informed the PSC about the exclusion of 156 posts.
Some posts from the cooperative department will be added to the list of non-cadre posts.
The official preferring not to be named said, “The PSC is working relentlessly to ensure that the job aspirants are not affected. Even the number of posts published earlier are likely to be increased.
There have been uncertainties over the recruitment of the 156 first class posts of assistant engineer. There were scopes to select in the non-cadre list of 40th BCS published by the PSC.