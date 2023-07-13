Some posts from cooperatives likely to be added to non-cadre list

Some posts from the department of cooperatives are likely to be added to the list of non-cadre posts in the 40th BCS.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the public administration ministry and the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) officials have said.

An official of the ministry said the chief engineer of the local government engineering department (LGED) has requested them to exclude 156 class one posts of assistant engineer (grade 9) from the list of non-cadre posts.

As a result, the public administration ministry verbally asked the PSC to exclude those posts.

Some posts from the department of cooperatives will be added in place of those posts.