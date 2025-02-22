70 million primary, secondary textbooks yet to be printed

Sources from the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) indicated that arrangements were initially made to print approximately 401.5 million (40 crore and 15 lakh) books for approximately 40 million (4 crore) students at primary and secondary levels in the new academic year. However, a reassessment revealed that demand had been overestimated. Upon recalculating, the actual number of books required was determined to be approximately 396 million (39 crore 60 lakh). So far, 70 million (7 crore) are yet to be printed.

In secondary level (including Ebtedayee Madrasa), approximately 305 million (30crore 50 lakh) textbooks are required. As of 19 February, around 236.7(23 crore 67 lakh) million secondary-level textbooks have been printed. However, only 187.46 (18 crore 74 lakh 60 thousand) million textbooks have been distributed. Based on this calculation, approximately 117.5 (11 crore 75 lakh) million textbooks have yet to be supplied.

After printing textbooks undergo quality assessment to ensure they meet the required standards before being authorised for distribution. Consequently, even after printing, immediate dispatch is not possible, as the process requires additional time. Furthermore, delays also occur due to the binding process after printing.

For the primary level, a total of over 91.9 million (9 crore 19 lakh) textbooks are required. Of these, approximately 89.644 million (8 crore 96 lakh 44 thousand) have been printed. However, out of these, over 86.561 million (8 crore 65 lakh 61 thousand) textbooks have been approved for distribution. Approximately 5.4 million (54 lakh) textbooks, accounting for around 6% of the total, have yet to be supplied.