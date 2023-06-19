Graduation ceremony of WST held

The graduation ceremony of the Washington University of Science and Technology, the only American university run under the management of a Bangladeshi–Abubakar Hanip–was held at the Virginia George C Marshal High School on 17 June, said a press release.
Former US president Bill Clinton sent a special message for the 76 students who graduated in the ceremony.
Clinton’s former Administrative officer Bob J Nash brought the letter containing Clinton’s special message for the graduates, “You now have the responsibility to guide the changing world in the right path.”
Former US representative Jim Moran was the chief guest and the key note speaker in the ceremony. Virginia’s state senator Chap Petersen was the guest speaker at the event.