ULAB organizes Career Fair 2023

Jamal Uddin Jamy, Director, Carrier Services, ULAB said, “ The objective of organising such an event was to ensure scope of corporate jobs for the graduates of ULAB as well as give them an insight about country’s top organizations.”
After the inaugural ceremony, a panel discussion on “What will it take to shape the workforce of the future”, a workshop on Resume Writing and a training session on Communication and Negotiation Skills took place. The workshop and training session were facilitated by Niaz Ahmed, CEO, Corporate Ask and Ejazur Rahman, Managing Director, Mind Mapper respectively.
A total of 64 multinational and national companies and organisations like Grameenphone, Standard Chartered Bank, Dhaka Bank, Marico, Lanka Bangla Finance etc. took part in the job fair. They collected a large number of CVs from potential candidates.