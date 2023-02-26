Education

ULAB organizes Career Fair 2023

Staff Correspondent
SAKIB RAIHAN

The Career Service Office (CSO) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held a day-long career fair for the current students and alumni with the motto, “Connect to the Future” on Saturday.

Chief guest of the fair, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, SCB and President, FICCI said, “People make mistakes during their good times. On the contrary, hard times help people to become more complete.” He advised the students to be prepared to take on all sorts of challenges. ULAB’s vice-chancellor also spoke at the event.

Jamal Uddin Jamy, Director, Carrier Services, ULAB said, “ The objective of organising such an event was to ensure scope of corporate jobs for the graduates of ULAB as well as give them an insight about country’s top organizations.”

After the inaugural ceremony, a panel discussion on “What will it take to shape the workforce of the future”, a workshop on Resume Writing and a training session on Communication and Negotiation Skills took place. The workshop and training session were facilitated by Niaz Ahmed, CEO, Corporate Ask and Ejazur Rahman, Managing Director, Mind Mapper respectively.

A total of 64 multinational and national companies and organisations like Grameenphone, Standard Chartered Bank, Dhaka Bank, Marico, Lanka Bangla Finance etc. took part in the job fair. They collected a large number of CVs from potential candidates.

