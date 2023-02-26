ULAB organizes Career Fair 2023

The Career Service Office (CSO) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held a day-long career fair for the current students and alumni with the motto, “Connect to the Future” on Saturday.

Chief guest of the fair, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, SCB and President, FICCI said, “People make mistakes during their good times. On the contrary, hard times help people to become more complete.” He advised the students to be prepared to take on all sorts of challenges. ULAB’s vice-chancellor also spoke at the event.