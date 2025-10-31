Ananda Mohan College: A century-old institution in ‘stalemate’

The English Department has only two classrooms. Mahmudul Hasan, a third-year undergraduate student, said, “Today (21 October), we had to vacate our room right after class because the master’s examination is going on. We need at least five classrooms, but there are only two.”

The college has 76 classrooms for 41,883 students — meaning one classroom for every 551 students. The administration says at least 50 more classrooms are needed.

Associate Professor of Political Science, Mohammad Nazrul Islam, said, “We have three classrooms. During exams, we have to use other departments’ rooms. Two more classrooms would make a big difference.”

There is also an acute shortage of toilets in many departments. The only toilet in the English Department has a broken tap and no running water. Student Mominul Islam said, “Boys and girls use the same toilet, and the flush doesn’t work.”

Nesar Ahmed, a student of the Bangla Department, said, “We don’t have a toilet in our department; we have to go to another department.”

Associate Professor of Bangla, Mohammad Shamim Siddiqui, said, “We use the toilet beside the staircase, but a permanent solution is needed.”