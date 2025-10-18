96pc students deprived of residential facilities

At Sylhet’s historic Murari Chand (MC) College, 96 per cent of students have no access to residential facilities. As a result, most are compelled to live in rented hostels outside the campus, where living, food, and transport expenses are three to four times higher.

Apart from financial strain, students face insecurity, harassment from local miscreants, and various other problems in living outside the campus. Studies are also disrupted due to a shortage of teachers. Making matters worse, the college canteen is not in operation, and toilets across the campus remain dirty.

According to the college authorities, the institution, established in 1892, is situated on 144 acres of land in the Tilaghar area of Sylhet city. The college currently has around 15,000 students, but only 586 of them have dormitory facilities.