Barishal University: No space in halls, 81pc students live in mess

Barishal University, the largest higher education institution for students in the southern region, is facing a severe accommodation crisis.

Only 18.67 per cent of its students have the opportunity to stay in university halls, while the remaining 81.33 per cent are forced to live in mess houses.

This has increased their educational expenses and hampered their studies.

Female students, in particular, suffer more due to the lack of hall accommodation, as they remain under constant mental stress from insecurity outside.

Students face various problems daily for not getting hall seats. In addition to spending extra money, their studies are also hampered.

This is reflected in the words of Law Department student Shawkat Osman. “As there is no residential hall in our university, I have been staying in a rented house outside the university for two and a half years with extra cost. Living far from campus means I can’t always reach classes on time. As a result, I can’t study properly.”