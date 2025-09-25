Khulna University: 73pc of male, 63pc of female students do not have seats in halls

A second-year student of Development Studies at Khulna University still has no seat in the dormitory. She has been compelled to live in a private hostel outside the campus, paying Tk 2,000 per month in rent.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, she said, “Outside housing comes with food problems, water issues, and commuting difficulties. But the biggest problem is safety. There is always a risk of theft. On top of that, the rent is an additional burden. Without seats in the halls, we are suffering in many ways.”

Another student of Aparajita Hall, also non-residential, speaks of similar concerns. She told Prothom Alo, “We feel much safer inside the halls. It is also more convenient for studying on campus. But after admission, it often takes a long time to get a seat. In the meantime, we are forced to live outside. Apart from insecurity, it also hampers our studies.”

According to university sources, around 63 per cent of female students currently enrolled do not have dormitory seats and are compelled to stay outside. The situation is even worse for male students, around 73 per cent are living off-campus.

Students complain that living outside deprives them of a proper academic environment, subjects them to constant safety concerns, and puts additional financial pressure on their families due to rent and conveyance.