Ministry directs high schools not to collect multiple months' tuition fees

The ministry in an order on Monday asked the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Director General to take necessary actions in this regard.

The order said the final exam or evaluation for the current academic session (2023) of all the classes of high schools and equivalent institutions will end by November. In this context, some institutions have issued notices to realise tuition fees of October, November and December at a time and in advance. This will put the guardians under economic pressure.

That is why the ministry issued the order to collect the tuition fees of the current month only.