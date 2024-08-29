Saifuddin Ahmed made Dhaka University proctor

The positions of proctor and assistant proctors remained vacant from 8 August following the resignation of the whole proctorial team after the downfall of Sheikh Hasina.

Before joining Dhaka University, Saifuddin Ahmed has served as proctor at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) along with a long career in academia, having previously taught at North-South University (NSU) and the University of Asia Pacific (UAP).

Saifuddin’s academic contributions include four books and at least 17 journal articles, highlighting his scholarly and administrative capabilities.