Free advice session for students on higher education in the UK

Bangladeshi students will get free suggestions to prepare themselves for accessing UK education in a better way. This program will start online in November.

The Study Group is offering three additional weeks of life and study skills for students starting at thirteen of its international study centres and colleges in January 2023 through an introduction of an early programme to be started on 28 November 2022. It will support a successful progression through the illustrious pathway program and into their chosen degree programs.

No extra tuition fee will be charged from the the students for this arrangement.