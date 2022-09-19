Free advice session for students on higher education in the UK

Students will benefit from an additional three weeks of teaching focused on three key areas: orientation, practical support, and academic and digital skills.
Mark Cunnington, chief learning experience officer at Study Group, said, “We’re constantly working with our university partners to introduce new ways of supporting international students. Moving to a new country can bring about unique challenges, so these earlier start dates are designed to help students become more familiar with life in the UK before beginning their main academic pathway studies in 2023.”
The programme will be held online for Bangladeshi students. To know more visit https://www.studygroup.com/contact-us#/.