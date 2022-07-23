Education

No change in religious textbooks: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni
Alleging that a faction of BNP-Jamaat-Shibir is spreading propaganda through social media from abroad, education minister Dipu Moni said nothing new was included in or dropped from the textbooks on religion, UNB reports.

Dipu Moni made the remarks while answering to the questions of journalists after distributing cheques from the prime minister’s rehabilitation fund among the river-erosion-affected families in 2021-2022 fiscal at Chandpur sadar upazila parishad auditorium on Saturday.

“People who want to confuse religious people are trying to distabilise the country ahead of the national election. That’s why they (BNP-Jamaat-Shibir) are trying to confuse people by spreading a video containing wrong information regarding a lawmaker,” she said.

“There is no scope to take direct legal action against them. In this case, people will have to be conscious and responsible,” she added.

Additional deputy commissioner Imtiaz Hossain, additional police superintendent Sudipta Roy were among others present.

Dipu Moni, later, inaugurated a weeklong tree plantation fair at Hasan Ali Govt High School ground.

