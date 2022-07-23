No change in religious textbooks: Dipu Moni

Alleging that a faction of BNP-Jamaat-Shibir is spreading propaganda through social media from abroad, education minister Dipu Moni said nothing new was included in or dropped from the textbooks on religion, UNB reports.

Dipu Moni made the remarks while answering to the questions of journalists after distributing cheques from the prime minister’s rehabilitation fund among the river-erosion-affected families in 2021-2022 fiscal at Chandpur sadar upazila parishad auditorium on Saturday.