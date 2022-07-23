No change in religious textbooks: Dipu Moni

“People who want to confuse religious people are trying to distabilise the country ahead of the national election. That’s why they (BNP-Jamaat-Shibir) are trying to confuse people by spreading a video containing wrong information regarding a lawmaker,” she said.
“There is no scope to take direct legal action against them. In this case, people will have to be conscious and responsible,” she added.
Additional deputy commissioner Imtiaz Hossain, additional police superintendent Sudipta Roy were among others present.
Dipu Moni, later, inaugurated a weeklong tree plantation fair at Hasan Ali Govt High School ground.