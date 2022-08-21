Aga Khan Academy Dhaka welcomes its first batch of students

The Aga Khan Academy Dhaka, an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), opened its doors for the first time today, Sunday, to 575 students. The long-awaited moment was met with anticipation, excitement and joy as students explored their new 17-acre, state-of-the-art, award-winning campus.

"I am feeling so ecstatic right now for the first day of classes, and to learn here and dive deep into various topics and use them in my daily life," said Dootee Oronna, a grade six student.

Located in Bashundhara, the academy is the fourth in an integrated global network of non-profit, non-denominational, residential schools. The Aga Khan Academies is dedicated to expanding access to education of an international standard of excellence to exceptional girls and boys regardless of their ability to pay. Currently, 50 per cent of students across the Academies receive some level of financial aid through scholarship funding.