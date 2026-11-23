HSC re-evaluation results today, how to check
The results of the re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination answer scripts will be published today, Monday, at 3:00 pm.
The information came from a notice issued yesterday, Sunday by the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers' Committee.
According to the notice, candidates will be able to access their re-scrutiny and re-evaluation results on the relevant education board's website, https://eduboardresults.gov.bd, as well as on the individual education boards' websites.
The authorities will also notify applicants of their results via SMS to the mobile phone numbers they provided.
This year, candidates submitted 1,087,413 applications for the re-scrutiny of answer scripts. A total of 291,209 students across 11 education boards applied for re-scrutiny. Of these, the Dhaka Education Board alone received 335,879 requests for answer script re-scrutiny.
A total of 1,270,583 candidates registered for this year's HSC and equivalent examinations, of whom 1,240,798 sat the examinations.
According to the results published on 31 October, 646,685 candidates passed, recording a pass rate of 52.12 per cent.