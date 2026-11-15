Dhaka University admission: 6 guidelines for applicants, advice for HSC re-evaluation seekers

1. To avoid any unwanted confusion, students are advised to apply for the admission test themselves. If, for any reason, they are unable to do so, they are requested to remain present and carefully monitor the application process while someone else submits the application on their behalf. In the past, many students were unable to sit admission tests because of mistakes made by institutions when submitting applications on their behalf.

2. The time of application has no bearing on the allocation of examination seats. Two students who apply on the opening and closing days of the application period may be assigned seats in the same room at the same examination centre.

3. When applying for each individual unit, students can separately select the regional examination centre for that unit. However, the admission tests for the Fine Arts and IBA units will be held only in Dhaka.