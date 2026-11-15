Dhaka University admission: 6 guidelines for applicants, advice for HSC re-evaluation seekers
Applications for admission to Dhaka University’s (DU) undergraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic year have been open since 11 November. The online application process will close on the night of 25 November. Admission tests will be held for five units: Arts, Law and Social Sciences; Science; Business Studies; Fine Arts; and IBA.
Meanwhile, the university has issued six special guidelines for admission applicants. It has also offered two pieces of advice to students awaiting the results of their HSC examination re-evaluation, including completing their applications. These instructions have been published on the website for undergraduate programme admissions.
Six special guidelines for admission applicants
1. To avoid any unwanted confusion, students are advised to apply for the admission test themselves. If, for any reason, they are unable to do so, they are requested to remain present and carefully monitor the application process while someone else submits the application on their behalf. In the past, many students were unable to sit admission tests because of mistakes made by institutions when submitting applications on their behalf.
2. The time of application has no bearing on the allocation of examination seats. Two students who apply on the opening and closing days of the application period may be assigned seats in the same room at the same examination centre.
3. When applying for each individual unit, students can separately select the regional examination centre for that unit. However, the admission tests for the Fine Arts and IBA units will be held only in Dhaka.
4. An application will be considered complete once a student has paid the application fee at a bank or online, clicked on the relevant unit in their dashboard and downloaded the Pay Slip or fee receipt.
5. There is no limit on the number of examination seats available in any divisional city. All students who select a particular divisional city as their examination centre will sit their tests there, except for the Fine Arts and IBA units.
6. Dhaka University does not share admission-related information on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp or LinkedIn. All admission-related information is published only on the university website. Students are therefore advised to follow the information and instructions published on the website, rather than social media, to ensure they receive accurate information.
HSC result re-evaluation: Special notice
1. Advising students who are awaiting the results of their HSC examination re-evaluation, the authorities have said that those who meet the minimum eligibility requirements should complete their online applications without waiting for the re-evaluation results. Necessary adjustments will be made accordingly once the re-evaluation results are published.
2. Students who have completed online payments for any unit but whose payment details have not yet been updated in the system are specifically advised not to make the payment again. Instead, after logging in, they should go to the Payment Recovery menu and enter the Transaction ID received from SSLCommerz to update their payment information.