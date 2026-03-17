Partisan academics appointed as VCs, like old days

The government has decided to appoint new vice-chancellors to seven public universities in the country, including Dhaka University, Chittagong University, and Rajshahi University.

In addition, changes are being made to the position of chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the body responsible for overseeing higher education.

At a press conference held at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon, the Minister of Education, ANM Ehsanul Hoque, announced the names of those selected for appointment as VCs and as chairman of the UGC.

Mahdi Amin, adviser to the prime minister on Education and Primary and Mass Education, was also present at the press conference.

The authorities will complete the necessary formalities and issue official notifications shortly.