BUET grants Tk 20 million for 10 research projects

Education minister Dipu Moni was present at the research grant allocation programme held at RISE conference room on BUET campus on Saturday, says a press release.
Praising the BUET administration, the minister said, “The current BUET administration has taken up many new initiatives. BUET has been raising research funds through collaboration with various industries and organisations from home and abroad and encouraging the student and teachers to research.”
She hoped the BUET alumni would come forward more to take their alma mater to newer heights.
Presided over by BUET vice chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder, planning division’s secretary Satyajit Karmaker was present at the event as special guest and BUET pro-VC Abdul Jabbar Khan as guest of honor.
Satya Prasad Majumder said, “After I took over, I reached out to the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI). We also collaborated with industries and collected funds from their R&D (Research and Development) for research activities.”
He added that the BUET wants to provide support to the local industries and retain the students and teachers at the same time.
BUET pro VC Abdul Jabbar Khan said BUET has successfully spent 95 per cent of its research allocation in 2021-22 and 92 per cent so far in the current 2022-23 session.
“We see many universities cannot spend their research allocation whereas we are not getting adequate funds. I draw attention of the relevant authorities to this matter.”
RISE’s director Mohammad Anisuzzaman Taluker delivered the welcome speech.
Architecture and planning faculty’s dean Ishrat Islam, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) chairman Md Aftab Ali, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority’s managing director Mohammad Rezaul Karim, ACI group’s managing director Arif Daula and DBL Group’s managing director MA Jabbar, among others spoke at the event.
Earlier in the last month, 72 projects of BUET undergraduate students worth Tk 5 million was allocated through RISE.