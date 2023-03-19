BUET grants Tk 20 million for 10 research projects

Education minister Dipu Moni was present at the research grant allocation programme held at RISE conference room on BUET campus on Saturday, says a press release.

Praising the BUET administration, the minister said, “The current BUET administration has taken up many new initiatives. BUET has been raising research funds through collaboration with various industries and organisations from home and abroad and encouraging the student and teachers to research.”

She hoped the BUET alumni would come forward more to take their alma mater to newer heights.