Postponed exams to be held after ongoing written exams: Dipu Moni

The SSC and equivalent exams postponed due to Cyclone Mocha will be held after the completion of the ongoing written papers. Education minister Dipu Moni said this during the inauguration of the national level competition of Bangabandhu Creative Talent Hunt 2023 at the Government Teacher Training College in the capital on Monday.

SSC and equivalent exams have started from 30 April. According to the schedule, SSC and Dakhil (vocational) under 9 General Education Boards will end on 23 May. And the written examination of Dakhil under Madrasah Education Board will end on 25 May.