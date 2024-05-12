SSC results: Jashore edu board sees highest pass rate, Sylhet lowest

Jashore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board obtains the highest pass rate among nine educational boards in the results of SSC examination today.

In terms of pass rates, Jashore ranked first with 92.32 per cent, while Sylhet ranked the lowest with 73.35 per cent.

The overall pass rates in other education boards of the country are: 89.32 per cent in Dhaka, 89.13 per cent in Barishal, 82.80 per cent in Chattogram, 79.20 in Cumilla, 78.40 per cent in Dinajpur, 89.25 per cent in Rajshahi and 84.97 per cent in Mymensingh.

The pass rate is 81.38 per cent under the technical education board and 79.66 per cent under the madrasa board.

The results of SSC and equivalent examinations of 2024 were published today.

The results showed that the average pass rate in SSC examination under education boards is 83.04 per cent.