National University: Higher education in colleges in shambles

Century old MC College in Sylhet started honours course in Statistics department under the National University (NU) in 2004-05 academic session.

The college launched masters course of the same department in 2011 session. Also the college has degree (pass course) and higher secondary level where statistics is taught.

Strikingly, there are only four posts of teachers in the department and only one of them is available since last eight months.

There are 130 seats in the department for honours first year. Around 350 students are currently studying at the department. It is obvious that a single teacher cannot take classes of honours and masters classes. The same teacher also has to teach in degree and HSC level.

MC College authorities said they recruited two ‘guest teachers’ to tackle the situation paying them an honorium of Tk 5,000 per month. One of them left last month getting another job.

Around 15,000 students study at MC College. Student teacher ratio in the college is 124 to 1. This bleak picture exists not only in MC College but also in other institutions under the NU.

Honours courses were introduced in colleges mostly out of political reasons and business aspects without taking into consideration the question such as availability of teachers, infrastructure and most importantly necessity. At present 880 government-private colleges in the country run honours course and around 300 out of these are public.