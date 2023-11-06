Low student attendance in schools, fear looms over annual exams

This correspondent visited the Willes Little Flower School and College in the capital’s Kakrail on Sunday afternoon. Two class XII students were standing in front of the school’s main gate. They said no class took place today due to the blockade. This correspondent also talked to two teachers and they said student attendance is almost zero, so no class is holding today.

Senior teacher and coordinator (administration) Tariqul Azam Khan said currently, about 10,000 students study at the Willes Little Flower School and College, and 4,500-5,000 of those students attend classes in the morning shift, while the remaining students are in the day shift. However, 40-50 students came to the school in the morning shift, and in this circumstance, holding classes becomes less important, according to those teachers.

Prior to visiting the Kakrail school, this correspondent went to the Segun Bagicha High School and found student attendance was as usual. A guardian of a student studying class V told this correspondent that since school is open, they are sending their children to schools.

Principal AKM Obaudullah told Prothom Alo he took a class on Bangladesh and Global Studies at class IX, and 25 out of 30 students attended it.

Less number of students came to the school on the first day of the first spell of BNP’s blockade, and only 56 out 400 students came to school on that day, but student attendance started increasing from the following day, principal Obaudullah said adding, most of students in his school reside in nearby areas.