UGC recommends to set up universities in six districts

University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested setting up six new universities in six districts.
The university regulatory body sent its opinion to the education ministry today.
The six districts where new universities to be established are Rajbari, Bhola, Joypurhat, Cox’s Bazar, Narail and Barguna, said the UGC sources.
The number of public universities in the country is 54. The UGC recently approved three new public universities to start operation and a draft law has been approved in this end.
The number of public universities in the country will be 57 once these three universities start operation.
Meanwhile, 113 private universities are also running in the country. Quality of education in most of these universities is questionable.
The current government has taken initiative to set up universities in every district. Most of the districts already have universities.
It is learnt UGC received a proposal to establish new universities in nine districts. The commission reviewed the proposals and nodded for the six universities.
The UGC on its opinion about establishing a university in Rajbari said there are universities in two adjoining districts (Pabna and Kushtia) but a new university can be established in Rajbari considering the distance.
About Bhola, the UGC said the distance, the only island district of the country, is far away from the adjoining district.
Bhola currently has no university and that’s why UGC recommended setting up a new university in the district.
The UGC suggested subjects such as fisheries, disaster science and management and oceanography should be emphasized in the university.
UGC recommended subjects such as agriculture, geology and mining and archeology should be emphasized in Joypurhat university.
UGC suggested setting up a university named ‘Cox’s Bazar University’ in the district.
UGC recommended subjects such as tourism and hospitality management, oceanography, disaster science and management and fisheries emphasized in the district.
In Narail, the UGC recommended setting up a university named ‘SM Sultan University’. The commission recommended that the fine arts subject be emphasised in the university.
The UGC recommended fisheries, oceanography, disaster science and management, climate resilient agriculture and mineral resources-related subjects should be emphasized in Barguna university.
The UGC did not suggest any new universities in Mymensingh, Rangpur and Gaibandha districts.
Asked, the UGC’s acting chairman Mohammad Alamgir told Prothom Alo that the education ministry sent the proposal about setting up new universities and the UGC gave its opinion in favour of six.