UGC recommends to set up universities in six districts

University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested setting up six new universities in six districts.

The university regulatory body sent its opinion to the education ministry today.

The six districts where new universities to be established are Rajbari, Bhola, Joypurhat, Cox’s Bazar, Narail and Barguna, said the UGC sources.

The number of public universities in the country is 54. The UGC recently approved three new public universities to start operation and a draft law has been approved in this end.

The number of public universities in the country will be 57 once these three universities start operation.

Meanwhile, 113 private universities are also running in the country. Quality of education in most of these universities is questionable.

The current government has taken initiative to set up universities in every district. Most of the districts already have universities.