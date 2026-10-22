SSC test exam dates announced: Edu boards issue key instructions
The test examinations for the 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are scheduled to be held between 28 October and 10 November.
The education boards have already published the notice on filling in forms for the SSC examinations.
It states that all students, except those retaking the examination after failing and those seeking to improve their GPA, must sit the test examinations.
According to the form-filling notice, the deadline for publishing the test examination results is 15 November 2026.
Regarding the syllabus, irregular candidates and those seeking to improve their results will sit examinations based on question papers prepared according to the 2025 and 2026 SSC examination syllabuses.
Regular candidates will sit examinations based on question papers prepared according to the syllabus for the 2027 SSC examinations.
For students of all academic years, marks obtained through continuous assessment in physical education, health science and sports, and career education must be provided by the educational institutions to the relevant examination centres in accordance with National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) guidelines.
The examination centres will submit the marks obtained through continuous assessment online to the education board’s website, along with the practical examination marks.
The original handwritten mark sheets for the practical examinations and continuous assessments must also be submitted in person to the Secondary Examination Branch.