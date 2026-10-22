SSC test exam dates announced: Edu boards issue key instructions

The test examinations for the 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are scheduled to be held between 28 October and 10 November.

The education boards have already published the notice on filling in forms for the SSC examinations.

It states that all students, except those retaking the examination after failing and those seeking to improve their GPA, must sit the test examinations.

According to the form-filling notice, the deadline for publishing the test examination results is 15 November 2026.