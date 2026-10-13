SSC students failing up to two subjects will be able to retake exams within 15 days: Edu minister

Students who fail in up to two subjects in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be allowed to retake those exams within 15 days of the publication of results, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said.

He made the announcement today, Tuesday, at the opening ceremony of an orientation training course for officers of the 49th BCS General Education Cadre at the Rural Development Academy in Bogura.

Speaking as the chief guest, the minister said, “What we will do for the SSC examinations is this: those who fail in a maximum of two subjects will sit the exams again within 15 days. We will not carry the legacy of failure forward year after year.”