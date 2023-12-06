QS Ranking: DU, DIU among world’s top 1,000 sustainable varsities

Dhaka University (DU) and Daffodil International University (DIU) have secured positions among the top 1000 universities in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024.
The DU has been placed at 637th position, while the DIU between 901 and 920.
At the same time, four other universities – North South University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Bangladesh Agricultural University and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) – have been spotted beyond the bracket of top 1000 universities.
The ranking has been prepared on the basis of three key variables – social impact, environmental impact and governance – with a total weight of 100.
The QS published the very first ranking of the world's sustainable universities last year, when DU was placed between 551 and 600 and BUET after 601 in the list of 700 universities in total.
The top 10 universities of the list are - University of Toronto, University of California, Berkeley (UCB), The University of Manchester, University of British Columbia, The University of Auckland, Imperial College London, The University of Sydney, Lund University, The University of Melbourne, and Western University.