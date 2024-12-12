How to fix university admission system in Bangladesh

The admission process to universities was not as horrific as it is now until recently. The dramatic increase in the number of universities across the country and the simultaneous rise in the number of students seeking for university places have made the situation worse. Some leading universities are managing their admissions by independent admission tests. Some others are relying on the cluster admission tests. Regardless, the sufferings of the students and parents are still intolerable and unacceptable.

The main problem of admissions to universities is the distrust in the results in the board examinations, both SSC and HSC, due to the alleged manipulations in the exams. They believe that the results of the students completing their high school and college education do not fully reflect their academic quality and level of knowledge. Hence, the universities want to select suitable students for admission based on the results of their own admission tests instead of fully relying on the SSC and HSC exam results.

To solve the admission problems at the tertiary level, the nation must address the problem of cheating in the examinations to assess the quality of the students in the secondary and higher secondary boards. This process should start from the primary level, and the system must ensure that the assessment system at all levels is trustworthy, and the results are not affected by the academic misconduct during the examinations. Once this is achieved, the universities should accept the students based on their exam results or ranking for admission. Realistically speaking, this will not happen overnight, and hence we must have an alternative less painful and hassle-free admission system in place. Until that happens, a reliable admission test is essential and justifiable.